Puerto Rico reaches 1st deals to renovate 167 former schools
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor says he has signed the first of several deals to renovate some of the 167 schools that closed across the island this year amid an economic crisis.
The organizations will pay $1 in rent.
Nearly 400 schools in Puerto Rico have closed in the past decade as families move to the U.S. mainland to flee the crisis. The vast majority of the buildings remain abandoned.
