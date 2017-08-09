Puerto Rico reaches 1st deals to renovate 167 former schools

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's governor says he has signed the first of several deals to renovate some of the 167 schools that closed across the island this year amid an economic crisis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Wednesday that several municipalities and non-profit groups as well as a university are among those that will rent 10 former schools for other purposes. He says some will become Head Start centres while others will serve people with autism and victims of domestic violence.

The organizations will pay $1 in rent.

Nearly 400 schools in Puerto Rico have closed in the past decade as families move to the U.S. mainland to flee the crisis. The vast majority of the buildings remain abandoned.