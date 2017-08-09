Rotor blades fell off German military chopper as it crashed
BERLIN — Germany's
The Tiger helicopter was taking part in U.N. peacekeeping activities. Germany suspended flights with similar helicopters pending the crash investigation.
Flosdorff said "the main rotor blades came off the helicopter during this falling phase" but added: "I'd warn against hasty conclusions in one direction or the other."
Germany is in touch with countries,including France and Spain, whose militaries use the helicopter.
