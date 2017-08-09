Scores of Egypt public figures defend convicted library head
CAIRO — Scores of Egyptian former ministers, state officials and diplomats have rallied in
Over 150 signatories expressed support for Ismail Serrag Eddin, founding director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, in a joint statement Wednesday, saying they value his work for the library.
It's unclear what — beyond a public show of support — the statement seeks to accomplish.
Among the signatories is former Arab League Secretary-General Amr Moussa and Africa's nominee for UNESCO, Moushira Khattab.
Eddin was accused by library employees of wasting 20 million Egyptian pounds, about $356 million, by paying hefty salaries to top advisers and privately