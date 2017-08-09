'Son of Sam' killer was arrested 40 years ago this week

NEW YORK — For a year, David Berkowitz terrorized New York. The papers called him the ".44 Caliber Killer." In taunting notes to police and a journalist, he called himself "Mr. Monster," the "Son of Sam."

When the police finally got him, 40 years ago Thursday, the man behind the killings was unmasked as a schlubby civil servant with a boyish face and a dopey smile.

Judge Richard A. Brown recalls that when Berkowitz first walked into a Brooklyn courtroom, it was silent but for the wail of a victim's mother.

Brown is the longtime Queens district attorney, but in 1977, he was the supervising judge in Brooklyn.

He was called in for the arraignment of the serial killer.