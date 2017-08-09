News / World

'Son of Sam' killer was arrested 40 years ago this week

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown, who in 1977 was the supervising Brooklyn judge in the arraignment of the "Son of Sam" serial killer David Berkowitz, listens during an interview in his office while an aide, right, shuffles through case clippings, Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017, in New York. Brown recalls that when Berkowitz first walked into a Brooklyn courtroom 40 years ago, it was dead silent but for the wail of a victim‚Äôs mother. It was first time anyone really got a glimpse of the man who had been accused of terrorizing New York City for a whole year with late-night shootings. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK — For a year, David Berkowitz terrorized New York. The papers called him the ".44 Caliber Killer." In taunting notes to police and a journalist, he called himself "Mr. Monster," the "Son of Sam."

When the police finally got him, 40 years ago Thursday, the man behind the killings was unmasked as a schlubby civil servant with a boyish face and a dopey smile.

Judge Richard A. Brown recalls that when Berkowitz first walked into a Brooklyn courtroom, it was silent but for the wail of a victim's mother.

Brown is the longtime Queens district attorney, but in 1977, he was the supervising judge in Brooklyn.

He was called in for the arraignment of the serial killer.

City officials recommended Berkowitz be free on bail, but Brown disagreed and held him.

