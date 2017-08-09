'Son of Sam' killer was arrested 40 years ago this week
NEW YORK — For a year, David Berkowitz terrorized New York. The papers called him the ".44 Caliber Killer." In taunting notes to police and a journalist, he called himself "Mr. Monster," the "Son of Sam."
When the police finally got him, 40 years ago Thursday, the man behind the killings was unmasked as a schlubby civil servant with a boyish face and a dopey smile.
Judge Richard A. Brown recalls that when Berkowitz first walked into a Brooklyn courtroom, it was silent but for the wail of a victim's mother.
Brown is the longtime Queens district attorney, but in 1977, he was the supervising judge in Brooklyn.
He was called in for the arraignment of the serial killer.
City officials recommended Berkowitz be free on bail, but Brown disagreed and held him.