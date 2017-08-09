News / World

South Africa's main opposition wants to dissolve parliament

South African President, Jacob Zuma, jubilates after surviving a no-confidence vote by MP's in parliament in Cape Town South Africa, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017. Zuma survived the vote which was the most serious attempt yet to unseat him after months of growing anger over alleged corruption and a sinking economy. (AP Photo)

South African President, Jacob Zuma, jubilates after surviving a no-confidence vote by MP's in parliament in Cape Town South Africa, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017. Zuma survived the vote which was the most serious attempt yet to unseat him after months of growing anger over alleged corruption and a sinking economy. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's main opposition party says it will propose that parliament be dissolved and early elections be called after the country's president survived yet another no-confidence vote.

The statement Wednesday by the Democratic Alliance comes a day after President Jacob Zuma celebrated the failure of the latest of several attempts to unseat him.

It was the first no-confidence vote to be held by secret ballot, and dozens of members of Zuma's ruling African National Congress party revolted and supported the motion.

Zuma has faced growing anger in South Africa over multiple allegations of corruption while the economy has slid into recession. His term is set to continue until elections in 2019.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular