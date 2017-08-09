South Africa's main opposition wants to dissolve parliament

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's main opposition party says it will propose that parliament be dissolved and early elections be called after the country's president survived yet another no-confidence vote.

The statement Wednesday by the Democratic Alliance comes a day after President Jacob Zuma celebrated the failure of the latest of several attempts to unseat him.

It was the first no-confidence vote to be held by secret ballot, and dozens of members of Zuma's ruling African National Congress party revolted and supported the motion.