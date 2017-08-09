Suspended Fox host sues reporter over alleged lewd texts

NEW YORK — Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling has sued the reporter who broke the story that he allegedly sent lewd text messages to colleagues.

Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit Wednesday in New York state Supreme Court against Yashar Ali, a Huffington Post contributing writer. Bolling says Ali damaged his reputation through what the cable news host called the "highly reckless publication" of false and misleading statements about Bolling's conduct and character.

Bolling was suspended over the weekend pending an internal Fox investigation.

Ali wrote last week that Bolling is accused of sending unsolicited photos of male genitalia to co-workers over several years.