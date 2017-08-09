Testimony set in US trial over Chinese student's slaying
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Testimony is set to begin in the murder trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Syracuse University student from China.
Authorities say Isaac killed 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng (YOO'-en SHE'-ow-puhng), of Qingdao (cheeng-DOW'), during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery at an apartment complex in suburban DeWitt on Sept. 30. Officials say Mitchell was the getaway driver.
Yuan was a junior studying mathematics at Syracuse University when he was killed.
Testimony begins Wednesday morning.