Texas doctor gets 35 years in prison for $375M medical fraud

DALLAS — A 60-year-old Dallas-area doctor has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for helping defraud Medicare and Medicaid out of almost $375 million.

A federal judge also ordered Dr. Jacques (ZHAWK) Roy on Wednesday to pay more than $268 million in restitution. A jury in April 2016 convicted the Rockwall physician of nine of 10 counts of defrauding a health care benefit program.

Roy owned Medistat Group Associates in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto.