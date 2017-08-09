Thai court imprisons man to 20 years for insulting monarchy
BANGKOK — A military court in Thailand has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison in the Southeast Asian country's latest conviction on charges of insulting the monarchy.
The legal monitoring group iLaw says Tara, whose last name it withheld to protect his privacy, was convicted and sentenced Wednesday on six counts for uploading to the internet six audio files made by a critic of the monarchy.
It says Tara has been held without bail since January 2015 and pleaded guilty to receive a more lenient sentence. The court accordingly reduced the penalty for each count from five years to 3
At least 93 cases of lese majeste involving 138 people have been prosecuted since the military seized power in 2014.
