The Latest: Daycare owner apologizes in child's death

The owner of a Florida day care centre where a 3-year-old boy was found dead after being left in a van all day apologized to the child's family.

Audrey Thornton said Wednesday at a news conference at her attorney's office that she was extremely sorry about the death of Myles Hill.

Miles was found dead Monday night and police say he had been inside the van for nearly 12 hours.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said Myles was supposed to have been dropped off Monday morning at another day care centre but instead he was taken to the location where his body was later found. The driver admitted to "not doing a head count."

More than 100 people gathered to remember a 3-year-old Florida boy who was found dead in a van parked outside his day care centre .

During a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night Chiel Banks remembered her son as a happy child, adding she called him "my baby genius, 'cause he knew everything."

