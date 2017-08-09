The Latest: Donors in cancer scam would get their money back

CINCINNATI — The Latest on a woman accused of pretending to be a doctor and making up a story about her son having terminal cancer (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

The GoFundMe fundraising website says people who gave money to an Ohio woman accused of making up a story about her son having terminal cancer will get refunds if it turns out she scammed them.

A GoFundMe spokesman said Wednesday donors are protected in the rare case a fundraising campaign is misused.

Prosecutors say Monika Burgett shaved her son's eyebrows and head and took photos of him to post on the GoFundMe site to raise $40,000. They told jurors at her trial she convinced doctors at a Cincinnati hospital she was a doctor while they cared for her 3-year-old son.

Burgett's lawyer acknowledges she lied about being a doctor but says she was trying to help her son, who now lives with his father in Texas.

___

12:05 p.m.

Ohio prosecutors say a woman pretended to be a doctor to get unnecessary medical treatment for her preschool-age son, who she falsely claimed had terminal cancer.

A Hamilton County prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that 39-year-old Monika Burgett falsely claimed her 3-year-old son had cancer and convinced relatives and doctors at a Cincinnati hospital that she was a doctor. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2uoHIwu ) Burgett's son was treated with drugs including methadone before doctors reported suspected child abuse to the county's family services.

The now-5-year-old boy was removed from Burgett's custody in 2016. Court records show he lives with his father.

Burgett is on trial for child endangering and other offences .