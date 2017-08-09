The Latest: Indianapolis man arraigned in officer's slaying

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on an Indianapolis man charged with fatally shooting a police officer (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who stopped to help him has been formally arraigned.

A Marion County judge entered a not guilty plea Wednesday on behalf of 28-year-old Jason D. Brown of Indianapolis.

Brown is charged with felony murder count in the July 27 killing of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan. The officer had stopped to help Brown after a car crash.

Court documents say Brown was dangling upside down in his overturned car when Allan approached. Brown allegedly opened fire on Allan, who suffered 11 gunshot wounds.

Brown answered with "yes, ma'am" as the judge asked him if he understood the charges and the penalties he could face if convicted. Prosecutors are weighing whether to seek the death penalty.

Southport is a municipality on Indianapolis' south side.

