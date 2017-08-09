The Latest: Jill Stein pleads guilty in pipeline protest

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the resolution of the pipeline protest case against former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein. (all times local):

3 p.m.

Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has pleaded guilty to misdemeanour criminal mischief in North Dakota for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline last year.

Judge Gail Hagerty on Wednesday accepted Stein's guilty plea. The judge dismissed a misdemeanour criminal trespass charge as part of Stein's deal with prosecutors.

Stein will be on unsupervised probation for about six months and must pay $250 in fees. She had faced a maximum punishment of two months in jail and $3,000 in fines.

Attorneys and Stein didn't respond to requests for comment.

Stein told The Associated Press in March that it was "very problematic to have this hanging over my head" and that she wanted the case resolved.

___

11:05 a.m.

Court records show former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to resolve criminal charges filed against her in North Dakota nearly a year ago for protesting the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Stein faces misdemeanour charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief for spray-painting a bulldozer at a construction site last September. The maximum punishment is two months in jail and $3,000 in fines.

Records show the state filed the proposed plea deal with the court, but the document itself hasn't been released. A judge still must sign off. Attorneys and Stein didn't respond to requests for comment on details of the agreement.