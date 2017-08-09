The Latest: Man says scoutmaster sexually abused him as boy

ROSELAND, N.J. — The Latest on sexual-assault allegations against a scoutmaster (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

A former Boy Scout claims a New Jersey scoutmaster sexually abused him "hundreds of times" during the 1990s.

Christopher Malcolm discussed the allegations Wednesday outside his attorney's office in Roseland.

Malcolm is in his 30s. He and two other former scouts have filed a civil lawsuit against the Boy Scouts, claiming scoutmaster Stephen Corcoran sexually abused them.

Corcoran is 49 and from Morris Plains. He recently was convicted of possessing child pornography and received a seven-year prison sentence. He's awaiting a separate trial on sexual-assault charges involving the scouts. His lawyer has said he denies all the allegations against him.

The Irving, Texas-based Boy Scouts of America organization says it's "outraged scouts were abused."

The Associated Press generally doesn't identify people who say they're victims of sex crimes unless they come forward publicly, as Malcolm has done.

___

6:20 p.m.

A former Boy Scout claims a New Jersey scoutmaster sexually abused him "hundreds of times" during the 1990s.

Christopher Malcolm discussed the allegations Wednesday outside his attorney's office in Roseland.

Malcolm is in his 30s. He and two other former scouts have filed a civil lawsuit against the Boy Scouts, claiming scoutmaster Stephen Corcoran sexually abused them.

Corcoran is 49 and from Morris Plains. He recently was convicted of possessing child pornography and received a seven-year prison sentence. He's awaiting a separate trial on sexual-assault charges involving the scouts. His lawyer has said he denies all the allegations against him.

The Boy Scouts of America organization says it's "outraged scouts were abused."