The Latest: Tip led to highway arrest of cop-killing suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the investigation into shooting death of a western Missouri police officer:

6:15 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an alert driver called in the tip that led to the arrest of a man charged in the killing of a Missouri police officer.

Spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe says 39-year-old Ian McCarthy was captured Tuesday night without incident as he walked along a state highway near Bucksaw Marina, just outside Clinton. Lowe says a motorist reported seeing the fugitive.

Authorities had been searching for McCarthy since Sunday, when Clinton police officer Gary Michael was shot during a traffic stop. Clinton is 75 miles (120 kilometres ) southeast of Kansas City.

McCarthy was initially taken to a Kansas City area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He's being held at the Henry County jail.

Lowe says McCarthy was not armed at his arrest. An investigation into the shooting continues.

___

12:10 a.m.

