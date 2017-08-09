The Latest: Wisconsin environment chief: Foxconn is a 'gift'

MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's $3 billion incentives plan for Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Wisconsin's top environmental official says a Foxconn plant in the state would be a "gift" and her agency can balance the environment with job creation.

President Donald Trump announced last month that the Taiwanese electronics company would build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin. Gov. Scott Walker has introduced a $3 billion incentives bill to help Foxconn. The measure exempts the company from a range of environmental regulations.

Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp, a Walker appointee, told the agency's board Wednesday that the bill simply streamlines the bureaucratic process for the company.

She called the Foxconn plant a gift and the DNR will prove it can balance environmental protection with the needs of businesses.

___

10:55 a.m.

Wisconsin legislators expect to begin voting next week on Gov. Scott Walker's $3 billion incentives bill for Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a Republican, says the Assembly's jobs committee expects to take up the bill early next week with a floor session planned for Aug. 17. Passage would move it to the state Senate.

Democrats have said legislators should slow down and more closely examine the bill's potential impacts.