The Latest: Woman reaches plea deal in Crow burning death

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on criminal charges against three people accused in the beating and burning death of a woman on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation (all times local):

3 p.m.

One of three defendants in the beating and burning death of a woman on the Crow Indian Reservation intends to plead guilty under a deal with prosecutors.

Attorneys for Angelica Jo Whiteman filed a motion on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Billings seeking to change her not guilty plea.

Whiteman was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder in an April 2016 assault that led to the death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse. She could face life in prison.

Under the terms of her plea deal, Whiteman agreed to provide information that could help prosecutors who in turn will recommend she receive a reduced sentence.

A judge ruled Tuesday that co-defendant Dimarzio Swade Sanchez was mentally competent to stand trial. A third defendant, Sanchez' brother, Frank, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

8:30 a.m.

A federal judge has ruled a Montana man is mentally competent to stand trial for the beating and burning death of a woman on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Dimarzio Swade Sanchez of Busby is one of three people charged in the April 2016 assault that led to the death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2wtPabd) a U.S. Bureau of Prisons psychologist testified Tuesday that while Sanchez had substance abuse issues along with anxiety and depression, he was able to understand the charges and assist in his defence for aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters has not set a trial date.

Co-defendant Angelica Jo Whiteman of Billings faces trial on Sept. 25 for aiding and abetting first-degree murder. Sanchez' brother, Frank, has pleaded guilty to failing to report a felony and being an accessory after the fact.

