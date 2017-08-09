Trump tough talk on North Korea seen in 1999 TV interview

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump has a history of tough talk on North Korea — and for evidence of that, you can go back to a TV interview from 1999 that's circulating online.

It's a conversation Trump had with the late Tim Russert on NBC's "Meet the Press." Trump said that as president, he'd "negotiate like crazy" with North Korea. And he said "if that negotiation doesn't work, you better solve the problem now than solve it later."

Trump was considering a third-party White House run in the 2000 election.