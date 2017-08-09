News / World

Trump tough talk on North Korea seen in 1999 TV interview

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Donald Trump‚Äôs threat to unleash ‚Äúfire and fury‚Äù on North Korea might have been written by Pyongyang‚Äôs propaganda mavens, so perfectly does it fit the North‚Äôs cherished claim that it is a victim of American aggression. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump has a history of tough talk on North Korea — and for evidence of that, you can go back to a TV interview from 1999 that's circulating online.

It's a conversation Trump had with the late Tim Russert on NBC's "Meet the Press." Trump said that as president, he'd "negotiate like crazy" with North Korea. And he said "if that negotiation doesn't work, you better solve the problem now than solve it later."

Trump was considering a third-party White House run in the 2000 election.

The interview has drawn renewed attention after Trump's warning this week that North Korea would be met with "fire and fury" if it escalated threats against the United States.

