US stocks slip amid heightened US-North Korea tensions
U.S. stocks moved slightly lower in midday trading Wednesday as investors weighed the growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Disappointing company earnings also helped pull the market lower, with financial and consumer-focused companies outweighing gains among health care stocks.
Wall Street's downbeat start followed a slide in major stock indexes in Europe and Asia. Gold and bond prices were headed higher.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1
KOREA JITTERS: With President Donald Trump warning North Korea of "fire and fury," investors have become concerned that the war of words between Washington and Pyongyang could escalate. Pyongyang said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific with a military base. The comments follow reports that the North has mastered a technology needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile.
THE QUOTE: While the tough talk about the potential for war is scary, investors have heard it many times before. The hope, and perhaps the expectation, is that this latest round of rhetoric will also turn out to be just talk, said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management.
"We've seen this play before, and it usually plays out where it just goes back to the status quo," Jacobsen said. "I have a feeling that by the end of the week, we'll feel this was just another blip on the radar."
MOUSE HOUSE: Disney dropped 3.8
BAD TRIPS: Priceline Group slid 7.6
TIME OUT: Fossil tumbled 20.8
GOT A PULSE: Health care stocks, which have been in a slump, were headed higher. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals led the pack, adding $6.99, or 1.5
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 1.1
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23
METALS: Gold, a traditional safe haven play, was moving higher. It rose $16, or 1.3
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude added 7 cents to $49.24 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 16 cents to $52.30 in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.97 yen from 110.48 yen late Tuesday. The euro slid to $1.1742 from $1.1752.