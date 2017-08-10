91-year-old Thai women earns bachelor's degree

BANGKOK — A 91-year old woman in Thailand has earned a college degree after spending more than 10 years studying for it and has received her diploma from the country's king.

Public television broadcaster ThaiPBS says Kimlan Jinakul was granted the Bachelor of Arts degree in human and family development Wednesday at the government-run Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University just outside Bangkok.

Kimlan says "if we do not study, do not read, do not know, then we won't be able to speak and make sense."