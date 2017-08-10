Bodycam, police car footage leads to cop's suspension

NEWARK, N.J. — Bodycam and police car footage have led to the suspension of a police officer in New Jersey's largest city.

Newark police say a routine review revealed the 27-year-old officer had stopped a motorist to issue a traffic ticket, but the officer failed to arrest the driver despite a computer alert that the motorist had an arrest warrant.

An investigation revealed the officer had stopped other motorists who had arrest warrants, but only issued traffic tickets.

The two-year member of the force will be retrained after completing a six-month suspension.