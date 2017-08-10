Boozman scheduled for follow-up heart surgery next week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' senior senator says he will have surgery next week as a follow-up to emergency heart surgery he had three years ago.
In a handwritten note posted in a photograph on Twitter Thursday, Sen. John Boozman said 30
The 66-year-old told members of the Arkansas Association of Counties that doctors have encouraged him to have surgery for the past 18 months. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette of Little Rock reported on the surgery first.
Boozman had emergency surgery on April 22, 2014, after complaining of chest and arm pain before a highway dedication at Gravette. The eye doctor is in his second term.
