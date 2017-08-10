Cambodian court sends analyst to prison for defaming premier

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A court in Cambodia has sentenced a political analyst to 18 months in prison on the basis of a criminal complaint by Prime Minister Hun Sen that he had defamed him in a radio interview.

Judge Ky Rithy of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court ruled Thursday that there was sufficient evidence to find Kim Sok guilty of defamation and a charge of inciting chaos.

Kim Sok was arrested in February after giving an interview to U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia that Hun Sen felt implied his government was behind the killing last year of another political analyst and critic of the government, Kem Ley.