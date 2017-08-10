Challenge filed in court to Australian gay marriage ballot

CANBERRA, Australia — Gay-rights advocates have lodged a High Court challenge to the government's unusual plan to canvass Australians' opinion on gay marriage next month, while a retired judge says he will boycott the survey.

Australians are to vote on gay marriage through a non-binding ballot by mail before the conservative government would consider legislating the issue. Lawyers lodged an application for a court injunction on Thursday that would prevent the so-called postal plebiscite from going ahead.

Retired High Court judge Michael Kirby is a gay man who supports marriage equality. He dismissed the ballot as "irregular and unscientific polling."