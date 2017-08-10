Confederates for Snooty: Southern group backs manatee statue

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida group trying to preserve Confederate monuments is backing a new effort: erecting a statue of Snooty the manatee.

The only thing is, the Florida branch of Save Southern Heritage doesn't want a Snooty statue to replace a Confederate war memorial.

Snooty, the 69-year-old manatee, drowned last month after getting caught in a maintenance tube at a Bradenton museum. An online petition seeks to replace a Confederate monument at the Manatee County courthouse with a memorial to Snooty.

Save Southern Heritage issued a press release Thursday saying it supports a Snooty statue, just not at the courthouse.