Court rejects appeal of Indianapolis house explosion convict

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld the murder and arson convictions and life in prison without parole sentences for a man convicted in a deadly Indianapolis house explosion.

The court ruled unanimously Thursday in rejecting the appeal by 58-year-old Bob Leonard. It found, among other things, that there was sufficient evidence for the murder convictions and that Indiana's life without parole sentencing statute is constitutional .

The November 2012 natural gas explosion occurred at a house owned by his half brother's then-girlfriend. Prosecutors alleged the trio planned to damage the house as part of an insurance fraud scheme. The blast killed two neighbours and damaged or destroyed dozens of homes.