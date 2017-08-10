Croatia backtracks on import fees, avoids Balkan trade war
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia has revoked a decision to drastically raise import fees for fruit and vegetables, avoiding a looming trade war with its Balkan
Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro had issued an ultimatum to Croatia to reconsider the decision to raise fees for border sanitary inspections from 12 euros per truck to 270 euros.
Croatia's Agriculture Ministry said Thursday it agreed with
Croatian officials have said the measure was imposed on 168 non-EU countries to improve the quality of imports, and wasn't meant to hurt the regional
The