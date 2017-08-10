Czech police to investigate leading lawmaker's alleged fraud
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Police have asked the lower chamber of the Czech Parliament to lift the immunity on former finance minister Andrej Babis over an alleged fraud involving EU subsidies.
Parliamentary speaker Jan Hamacek confirmed the request on Thursday, which comes in the run-up to October's parliamentary elections in which Babis' centrist ANO movement is widely expected to win, paving the way for him to become the country's next prime minister.
Police also asked for the immunity on Babis' ally Jaroslav Faltynek to be lifted too. Neither has been charged and both deny wrongdoing.
If their immunity were lifted, police would be able to investigate their involvement in the alleged fraud. EU authorities have been also investigating.
Earlier this year, Babis was fired as finance minister over unexplained business dealings.
Most Popular
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Charges laid in 2012 homicides of men found in burned Halifax-area camp
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone