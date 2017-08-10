Egypt inflation surges to 33 per cent after fuel subsidy cuts
CAIRO — Egypt's official statistics agency says the country's inflation rate has jumped to 33
The announcement comes as Egyptians struggle in the face of steep price hikes as part of the government's economic reform plan.
The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics made the announcement Thursday.
Economists believe the hike is driven by an increase in fuel prices. They expect inflation to remain above 30
Egypt raised fuel prices in June by 55