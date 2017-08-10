El Salvador arrests 4 gang leaders at lavish party
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say they have arrested four gang leaders as they were throwing a lavish party at a ranch near a Pacific coast beach resort.
The detentions of the MS-13 cell leaders came in the early hours Thursday when festivities were in full swing in the Acajutla township.
A statement from the National Civil Police says there was liquor, lots of food, prostitutes and drugs at the party. Nearly two dozen other attendees were arrested on a range of charges, and no shots were fired.
Gangs are responsible for much of the violence in El Salvador, where they control entire
