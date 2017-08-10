EU slaps sanctions on additional North Korean nationals

BRUSSELS — The European Union says it has slapped sanctions on nine North Koreans and four entities including the state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, in addition to those already on its sanctions list.

In a statement Thursday, it says the asset freezes and travel bans were added to the EU's North Korea sanction list to bring the bloc into line with a new U.N. Security Council Resolution.

The resolution was adopted last week in response to North Korea's on-going development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile activities.