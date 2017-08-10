Fingerprints ID pedestrian killed in 1993 as murder suspect

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Fingerprints have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed in New Jersey in 1993 as the suspect wanted by police for his girlfriend's slaying.

Authorities say the man did not have any identification when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in Elizabeth on Oct. 28, 1993. Two days later, the body of 31-year-old Magalie Francois, of Linden, was found stabbed and beaten in Elizabeth. A warrant was issued for the arrest of her boyfriend, 31-year-old Wilmane Nicholas.