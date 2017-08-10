First section of Interstate 11 to open in Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced the first section of Interstate 11 will open next week.

The southbound section will open on Tuesday, running more than 2 miles (3 kilometres ) between Railroad Pass hotel and U.S. Highway 95.

Opening up the small segment marks a step toward completing the first leg of an international trade route that is expected to ease cross-border trade from the Mexico border to Canada by running through Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.