Florida day care driver charged in boy's hot van death

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida day care driver has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy who authorities say was left in a van for nearly 12 hours.

Orlando police announced on social media that 51-year-old Deborah Denise St. Charles was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

A Florida Department of Children and Families report says St. Charles picked up Myles Hill at his home Monday morning. She was supposed to take him and five other children to Little Miracles Academy. She then parked the van, and Myles was found dead Monday night.

The DCF report says St. Charles failed to conduct a sweep of the van after dropping off the children and day care staff failed to perform a secondary sweep.