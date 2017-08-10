Former councilman convicted of corruption gets prison term
NEW YORK — A former New York City councilman who was convicted of stealing more than $30,000 in public campaign funds and state grant money meant for a charity has been sentenced to prison.
Ruben Wills was sentenced Thursday to a term of two to six years. He also was ordered to pay about $38,000 in restitution and fines.
Prosecutors say Wills used the money to buy clothes and fancy purses, including a $750 Louis Vuitton handbag.
The Wall Street Journal reports Wills' attorney says community service would have been more appropriate.
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) is a fellow Democrat whose office brought the charges. He says Wills betrayed the public trust and will now "pay the price."
Wills' conviction on public corruption crimes is being appealed.
