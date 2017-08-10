German prosecutors investigating alleged Vietnam espionage
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's federal prosecutors say they've opened an investigation into whether Vietnam conducted illegal espionage in Berlin, after a Vietnamese national wanted by that country on embezzlement charges was kidnapped here and spirited home.
Federal prosecutors said in a statement Thursday they believe Trinh Xuan Thanh was kidnapped July 23 in the German capital.
Vietnam had requested the extradition of Thanh, 51, on embezzlement charges, which carry the death penalty.
He'd sought asylum in Germany and German authorities kicked Vietnam's intelligence attache out of the country after the alleged kidnapping and summoned the ambassador.
Vietnam last week said Thanh had turned himself in, calling it "regrettable" that Germany accused Hanoi of kidnapping.
The Vietnamese embassy wouldn't comment by phone and didn't immediately respond to an
Most Popular
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Halifax police arrest Hells Angels member in 'significant hit' to biker gang
-
Nova Scotia man caught driving 65 km/h over the speed limit charged with stunting