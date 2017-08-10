Grand jury indicts veteran in Tulsa recruiting office bomb

TULSA, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted a former Air Force senior airman accused of setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World reports that 28-year-old Benjamin Roden now faces a seven-count federal indictment in the July 10 bombing in suburban Tulsa. The charges against Roden include malicious damage to federal property by use of an explosive and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

Court records describe Roden as a disgruntled U.S. veteran who "hated the military."

Roden has been detained since his July 11 arrest. A judge ordered Roden to undergo a mental evaluation in July after defence attorneys questioned whether he can assist in his own defence .