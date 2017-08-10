Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals

BOISE, Idaho — Environmental groups have started a legal process to ban predator-killing cyanide traps used mostly in the U.S. West after one of the traps sickened a boy in Idaho and killed his dog.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to outlaw the spring-activated devices called M-44s.

The traps look like water sprinkler heads in the ground and spray cyanide when triggered by animals attracted by bait.

The groups say the federal agency should ban the cyanide because it poses a threat to people, pets and non-targeted wildlife.

In March, one of the devices injured a 14-year-old Idaho boy and killed his dog when they encountered it on federally owned land about 500 yards (457 metres ) from his home.