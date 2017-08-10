Hearing to resume in deadly fall at Penn State fraternity

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The fourth day of a preliminary hearing is about to get underway for members of a Penn State fraternity accused of crimes related to the February death of a sophomore engineering student after a pledge acceptance event.

The hearing for 16 young men who belonged to Beta Theta Pi is expected to continue all day Thursday and into Friday.

Some defendants and the fraternity itself are charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Others face less serious charges that include evidence tampering, hazing, and alcohol offences .

Authorities say Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.