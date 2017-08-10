High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill
FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — Police say a group of New York high school football players were carrying a large log overhead for a workout when the wood fell on a 16-year-old and killed him.
Suffolk County police say Joshua Mileto was fatally struck in the head in during the pre-season drill. The 11th-grader was taken from Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School in Farmingville to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sachem Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham posted a statement on the district's
He extended condolences to the Mileto's family and friends and said support services will be offered "for as long as needed."
A person at Mileto's home declined comment.
