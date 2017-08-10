Judge rules Dominican priest to be held in altar boy's death

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A Dominican judge has found enough evidence to hold a Catholic priest in jail for a year after police detained him in the killing of a 16-year-old who once served as an altar boy in his church.

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic said Thursday that Fernelis Carrion was hit twice in the back of the head with a hammer, suffocated with a plastic bag and stabbed.

Police arrested Rev. Elvis Taveras after the teen's body was found near a road north of the capital Monday. Police said Carrion's hands and feet were tied with shoelaces and that he was gagged.