News / World

Krispy Kreme marks eclipse with chocolate glazed doughnuts

FILE - In this April 17, 2008, file photo, Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in Matthews, N.C. Krispy Kreme announced Aug. 9, 2017, that it's giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

FILE - In this April 17, 2008, file photo, Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in Matthews, N.C. Krispy Kreme announced Aug. 9, 2017, that it's giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. later this month.

The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honour of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company says in a press release that the eclipse is "a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S." and its chocolate doughnuts will "have the same effect."

The doughnuts are available beginning Aug. 19.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular