Navy honours 102-year-old vet, black pioneer

Former Chief Steward Andy Mills said Thursday he was overjoyed by the ceremony at the Naval base in Coronado, California, near San Diego.

In 1942, Mills volunteered to board the USS Yorktown after it was attacked by the Japanese. He cracked open a safe containing documents and bills as the ship was sinking. He and a paymaster stuffed them in a suitcase and got them off the ship before the Japanese attacked again, destroying the Yorktown and the USS Hammann next to it.