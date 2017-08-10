News / World

North Korea details plan to fire missile salvo toward Guam

ADDS TRANSLATION OF SIGN - Tens of thousands of North Koreans gathered for a rally at Kim Il Sung Square carrying placards and propaganda slogans as a show of support for their rejection of the United Nations' latest round of sanctions on Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Propaganda sign at rear says, "We fully support the government of the Democratic People‚Äôs Republic of Korea that totally rejects the anti-republic ‚Äòsanctions resolution!‚Äô" (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, a move that if carried out would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

The announcement Thursday warned that the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.

Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

