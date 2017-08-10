Officer who fatally shot motorcyclist asked to resign

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia's mayor says a police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorcyclist last year has been asked to resign.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that they won't file charges against the officer in the 2016 death of Terrence Sterling of Fort Washington, Maryland, because there was insufficient evidence to prove he used unreasonable force or wasn't acting in self- defence . City officials have acknowledged that the officer, Brian Trainer, violated policy by not activating his body camera until after the shooting, which happened following a high-speed chase.