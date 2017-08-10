Out of prison, ex-Alabama governor still arguing innocence

ATLANTA — Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman is maintaining his innocence days after completing his six-year sentence on public corruption charges.

The 71-year-old Democrat was released from federal prison in March and recently completed house arrest.

Siegelman was in Atlanta on Thursday as a featured guest of Netroots Nation, an annual gathering for progressives that draws thousands. He hosted a screening of a new documentary that outlines his accusations that his case was a Republican plot that ran as high as President George W. Bush's White House.

He says his "personal purpose in life" is to "change the justice system" he says railroaded him.