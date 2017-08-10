Parolee admits stabbing man 90 times in fight over football

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A New Jersey parolee has admitted he stabbed a fellow halfway house resident 90 times, killing him, over an argument about a football game.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Strong pleaded guilty to murder Thursday in Superior Court in Toms River. He was charged with killing Frank Campagna, who was found dead in his room in October 2015.

Strong was living at the halfway house while on parole for a robbery charge. While watching a football game with Campagna, they got into an argument and Campagna punched Strong in the face.

Strong says he then stabbed Campagna.

One of the stab wounds penetrated his skull and entered his brain. Five penetrated his heart and another severed his carotid artery.