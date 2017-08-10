Police: Officer injured when suspect hurls Molotov cocktail
A
A
Share via Email
COLLINGDALE, Pa. — Authorities say a man threw a Molotov cocktail at a sheriff's deputy serving a warrant, causing second-degree burns.
The Delaware County Daily Times reports (http://bit.ly/2wKvm2l) the deputy's partner and police officers rushed to extinguish the flames when the explosive set the deputy afire around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He's being treated at a local hospital for burns to his left leg.
The suspect barricaded himself inside the house for about an hour but later surrendered to police and was arrested.
Collingdale Police Chief Bob Adams says the house had an "extreme
The suspect, who wasn't identified, is being held awaiting arraignment.
___
Information from: Delaware County Daily Times, http://www.delcotimes.com
Most Popular
-
Now that's a super thin crust...hundreds of pizzas scattered on highway after truck hits bridge
-
Police say no charges laid after Sullivan's Pond geese hit, killed by car
-
Charges laid in 2012 homicides of men found in burned Halifax-area camp
-
'Kind of in shock:' Halifax country singer Makayla Lynn featured in Rolling Stone