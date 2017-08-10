Police: Woman high on weed in wreck that killed grandkids
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say a New Jersey woman was driving under the influence of marijuana in a crash that killed her two grandchildren last year.
Police filed charges Wednesday against 55-year-old Nadine Walton, of Newark, New Jersey, following the Sept. 14 wreck on Interstate 78 near Bethlehem.
The Morning Call of Allentown (http://bit.ly/2uuypuO ) reports that authorities found marijuana and 49 Oxycodone pills inside Walton's purse and several bottles of alcohol in the car. Court records show Walton's blood tested positive for marijuana.
Five-year-old Ravon Robinson died at the scene. His 2-year-old sister, Brielle Robinson, died several days later at a hospital.
A GoFundMe page set up for the family says they were driving home from a funeral in South Carolina when the crash happened.
Walton didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.
