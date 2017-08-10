Puerto Rico sees 11 per cent drop in school enrolment

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's education secretary says enrolment at the U.S. territory's public schools this year has dropped by 11 per cent so far compared with the previous year.

Julia Keleher said Thursday that some 317,000 students have enrolled for the new school year, roughly 40,000 less than those registered in May.

Classes are scheduled to start on Monday, and officials expect to have formal enrolment numbers by Aug. 21.

Puerto Rico closed 167 schools over the summer as families continue to migrate to the U.S. mainland to flee a deepening economic crisis. Overall school enrolment has dropped 42 per cent in the past three decades.