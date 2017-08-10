Puerto Rico sees 11 per cent drop in school enrolment
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's education secretary says
Julia Keleher said Thursday that some 317,000 students have enrolled for the new school year, roughly 40,000 less than those registered in May.
Classes are scheduled to start on Monday, and officials expect to have formal
Puerto Rico closed 167 schools over the summer as families continue to migrate to the U.S. mainland to flee a deepening economic crisis. Overall school
Keleher also said she plans to serve as principal of three schools to implement new programs that she might extend to other schools.
